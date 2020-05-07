1414 N Dorsey Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c302b19048 ---- OCCUPIED UNTIL 5/31, DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! Get 1 full month free when you sign a 2 year lease! Walk into this beautiful 2 bedroom MASTER split patio home and fall in love! The gorgeous plank flooring follows you throughout into the living room with a gorgeous fireplace and Arcadia door leading into the serenity of your own garden area. Both bedrooms have access to their own bathrooms, as well as walk in closets! The detached 2 car garage also offers some additional storage space. This home comes complete with all your appliances including a Washer and Dryer! LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY, RIGHT ACROSS FROM A COMMUNITY POOL. NO PETS ABOVE 20 POUNDS STATUS: Occupied until 5/31. PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION:Scottsdale/Tempe Border FLOORING: No carpet, plank flooring GARAGE/PARKNG: Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: PROPERTY TYPE:Townhome UTILITIES INCLUDED: None YEAR BUILT: 1994 YARD:N/A Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



12 Months Access Gate Ceiling Fan Disposal Dryer Pool Scenic View