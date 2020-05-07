All apartments in Tempe
1414 N Dorsey Ln
Last updated June 19 2019 at 4:23 AM

1414 N Dorsey Ln

1414 North Dorsey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1414 North Dorsey Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c302b19048 ---- OCCUPIED UNTIL 5/31, DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! Get 1 full month free when you sign a 2 year lease! Walk into this beautiful 2 bedroom MASTER split patio home and fall in love! The gorgeous plank flooring follows you throughout into the living room with a gorgeous fireplace and Arcadia door leading into the serenity of your own garden area. Both bedrooms have access to their own bathrooms, as well as walk in closets! The detached 2 car garage also offers some additional storage space. This home comes complete with all your appliances including a Washer and Dryer! LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY, RIGHT ACROSS FROM A COMMUNITY POOL. NO PETS ABOVE 20 POUNDS STATUS: Occupied until 5/31. PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION:Scottsdale/Tempe Border FLOORING: No carpet, plank flooring GARAGE/PARKNG: Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: PROPERTY TYPE:Townhome UTILITIES INCLUDED: None YEAR BUILT: 1994 YARD:N/A Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

12 Months Access Gate Ceiling Fan Disposal Dryer Pool Scenic View

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 N Dorsey Ln have any available units?
1414 N Dorsey Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 N Dorsey Ln have?
Some of 1414 N Dorsey Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 N Dorsey Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1414 N Dorsey Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 N Dorsey Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 N Dorsey Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1414 N Dorsey Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1414 N Dorsey Ln offers parking.
Does 1414 N Dorsey Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 N Dorsey Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 N Dorsey Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1414 N Dorsey Ln has a pool.
Does 1414 N Dorsey Ln have accessible units?
No, 1414 N Dorsey Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 N Dorsey Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 N Dorsey Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

