1402 S JENTILLY Lane
Last updated August 8 2019 at 3:13 PM

1402 S JENTILLY Lane

1402 South Jentilly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1402 South Jentilly Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
Jen Tilly Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
AVAILABLE 8/1/19 - Unbeatable Tempe location just 1 block from ASU! You will love this well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with easy walking distance to campus. Awesome living room with vaulted ceilings leads out to large balcony that overlooks sparkling pool. Kitchen features modern white cabinets and ceiling fan, all appliances included and tons of cabinet space. Property has easy care tasteful tile throughout main rooms and new carpet and pads in bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout and oversized windows for lots of natural light. One of only 12 units in this complex! 2 covered parking spaces. Washer and dryer are also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 S JENTILLY Lane have any available units?
1402 S JENTILLY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 S JENTILLY Lane have?
Some of 1402 S JENTILLY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 S JENTILLY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1402 S JENTILLY Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 S JENTILLY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1402 S JENTILLY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1402 S JENTILLY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1402 S JENTILLY Lane does offer parking.
Does 1402 S JENTILLY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 S JENTILLY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 S JENTILLY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1402 S JENTILLY Lane has a pool.
Does 1402 S JENTILLY Lane have accessible units?
No, 1402 S JENTILLY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 S JENTILLY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 S JENTILLY Lane has units with dishwashers.
