1402 S JENTILLY Lane

AVAILABLE 8/1/19 - Unbeatable Tempe location just 1 block from ASU! You will love this well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with easy walking distance to campus. Awesome living room with vaulted ceilings leads out to large balcony that overlooks sparkling pool. Kitchen features modern white cabinets and ceiling fan, all appliances included and tons of cabinet space. Property has easy care tasteful tile throughout main rooms and new carpet and pads in bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout and oversized windows for lots of natural light. One of only 12 units in this complex! 2 covered parking spaces. Washer and dryer are also included.