1351 W 16th St Available 08/01/20 FULLY REMODELED 5 BEDROOM HOME! 3 MASTER SUITES! GRANITE COUNTERS! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!



Enormous 2,200 SF, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. This includes 3 FULL MASTER SUITES! Custom design finishes including 12x24" porcelain tile flooring running throughout the entire home! Huge great room overlooking kitchen and dining area. All white kitchen cabinets with oversized island, sparkling granite slab countertops and brand new stainless steel appliance package. Recessed canned lighting, custom 3 3/4" white baseboards and new interior paint. All new dual pane windows and brand new A/C unit for maximum energy efficiency. 2" white wood faux blinds on all windows. Every bathroom has been finished with custom granite slab vanities and contemporary slate gray tile shower surrounds. Brushed nickel finishes and new fixtures throughout. Private front carport and 1 car garage through alley access. Home backs to school so only 2 neighbors! Extended back covered patio with one of the master bedrooms having direct access through new french doors. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. This is one of the finest looking Tempe homes you will find!



Rent - $3,495 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $3,495

Application Fee - $50/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Adrian Kurzman

602-619-0672

E & G Real Estate Services

adrian@eandgrealestate.com



