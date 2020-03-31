All apartments in Tempe
1351 W 16th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1351 W 16th St

1351 West 16th Street · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1351 West 16th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1351 W 16th St · Avail. Aug 1

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1351 W 16th St Available 08/01/20 FULLY REMODELED 5 BEDROOM HOME! 3 MASTER SUITES! GRANITE COUNTERS! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!

Enormous 2,200 SF, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home. This includes 3 FULL MASTER SUITES! Custom design finishes including 12x24" porcelain tile flooring running throughout the entire home! Huge great room overlooking kitchen and dining area. All white kitchen cabinets with oversized island, sparkling granite slab countertops and brand new stainless steel appliance package. Recessed canned lighting, custom 3 3/4" white baseboards and new interior paint. All new dual pane windows and brand new A/C unit for maximum energy efficiency. 2" white wood faux blinds on all windows. Every bathroom has been finished with custom granite slab vanities and contemporary slate gray tile shower surrounds. Brushed nickel finishes and new fixtures throughout. Private front carport and 1 car garage through alley access. Home backs to school so only 2 neighbors! Extended back covered patio with one of the master bedrooms having direct access through new french doors. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. This is one of the finest looking Tempe homes you will find!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $3,495 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $3,495
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Adrian Kurzman
602-619-0672
E & G Real Estate Services
adrian@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE2006156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 W 16th St have any available units?
1351 W 16th St has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 W 16th St have?
Some of 1351 W 16th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 W 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
1351 W 16th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 W 16th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1351 W 16th St is pet friendly.
Does 1351 W 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 1351 W 16th St does offer parking.
Does 1351 W 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 W 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 W 16th St have a pool?
No, 1351 W 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 1351 W 16th St have accessible units?
No, 1351 W 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 W 16th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 W 16th St does not have units with dishwashers.
