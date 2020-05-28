All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

1349 E Lemon Street

1349 East Lemon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1349 East Lemon Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
University Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath! - This 2 bed 1 bath home is the one you have been waiting for! This home features concrete floors throughout for easy clean up! The home does have washer and dryer hook ups as well!

(RLNE4914968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 E Lemon Street have any available units?
1349 E Lemon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1349 E Lemon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1349 E Lemon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 E Lemon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1349 E Lemon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1349 E Lemon Street offer parking?
No, 1349 E Lemon Street does not offer parking.
Does 1349 E Lemon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 E Lemon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 E Lemon Street have a pool?
No, 1349 E Lemon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1349 E Lemon Street have accessible units?
No, 1349 E Lemon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 E Lemon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 E Lemon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 E Lemon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1349 E Lemon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
