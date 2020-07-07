All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

1348 E BROADMOR Drive

1348 East Broadmor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1348 East Broadmor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020! Excellent single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Tempe. Sparkling diving pool with pool service included with monthly rent! Large eat-in kitchen with all appliances included including full size washer and dryer. Lots of living space with family room with brick fireplace, separate living room & formal dining room. Bedrooms are all very generous in size with ceiling fans in every room. Nice backyard with mature landscaping, storage area and RV parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 E BROADMOR Drive have any available units?
1348 E BROADMOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 E BROADMOR Drive have?
Some of 1348 E BROADMOR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 E BROADMOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1348 E BROADMOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 E BROADMOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1348 E BROADMOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1348 E BROADMOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1348 E BROADMOR Drive offers parking.
Does 1348 E BROADMOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1348 E BROADMOR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 E BROADMOR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1348 E BROADMOR Drive has a pool.
Does 1348 E BROADMOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 1348 E BROADMOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 E BROADMOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 E BROADMOR Drive has units with dishwashers.

