1348 E BROADMOR Drive

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020! Excellent single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Tempe. Sparkling diving pool with pool service included with monthly rent! Large eat-in kitchen with all appliances included including full size washer and dryer. Lots of living space with family room with brick fireplace, separate living room & formal dining room. Bedrooms are all very generous in size with ceiling fans in every room. Nice backyard with mature landscaping, storage area and RV parking.