All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1338 E El Parque.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1338 E El Parque
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

1338 E El Parque

1338 East El Parque Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1338 East El Parque Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4417bb08c ---- Available Now!!! .Tile floor entry .Livingroom has ceiling fan and tile floors .Kitchen w/range/oven,dishwasher,disposal,refrigerator and tile floors .4 bedroom condo all on one level, 4th can be used as den/office .Bedrooms have ceiling fans .Master bedroom has walk in closet,ceiling fan .Master bath has separate shower and tile floors .Inside laundry room with hook ups only .One car carport and uncovered slab parking .Front yard is desert .Rear yard has raised decking and desert *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits: ?$1195.00 Refundable ?$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee *It is required to first view the home in person before submitting a rental application. Also, please review the listing and term information before submitting rental application. Please email us at asstc@prsrentals.com if you have questions regarding this listing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 E El Parque have any available units?
1338 E El Parque doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 E El Parque have?
Some of 1338 E El Parque's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 E El Parque currently offering any rent specials?
1338 E El Parque is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 E El Parque pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 E El Parque is pet friendly.
Does 1338 E El Parque offer parking?
Yes, 1338 E El Parque offers parking.
Does 1338 E El Parque have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 E El Parque does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 E El Parque have a pool?
No, 1338 E El Parque does not have a pool.
Does 1338 E El Parque have accessible units?
No, 1338 E El Parque does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 E El Parque have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1338 E El Parque has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mercury on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College