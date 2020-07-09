1338 E El Parque

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c4417bb08c ---- Available Now!!! .Tile floor entry .Livingroom has ceiling fan and tile floors .Kitchen w/range/oven,dishwasher,disposal,refrigerator and tile floors .4 bedroom condo all on one level, 4th can be used as den/office .Bedrooms have ceiling fans .Master bedroom has walk in closet,ceiling fan .Master bath has separate shower and tile floors .Inside laundry room with hook ups only .One car carport and uncovered slab parking .Front yard is desert .Rear yard has raised decking and desert *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits: ?$1195.00 Refundable ?$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee *It is required to first view the home in person before submitting a rental application. Also, please review the listing and term information before submitting rental application. Please email us at asstc@prsrentals.com if you have questions regarding this listing