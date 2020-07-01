1327 East Stephens Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Fully furnished, all utilities (with Cox high-speed internet) included, professional landscaping services included short-term rental offered for 3-9 months.

This large 3-bedroom 2-bathroom house in the heart of south Tempe is truly move-in ready! Fully furnished with linens and towels, dishes and silverware, pots and pans. Large open living room with dinning room that comfortably sits 8. Bonus seating area with floor to ceiling large sliding glass door inviting the outdoors inside. Wood flooring throughout the house. Beautifully planned and maintained backyard with a BBQ grill is the perfect place for outdoor entertaining.

The house is only minutes away from US 60 and I-10 freeways. Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Safeway, Costco are all within 2 mile radius.

Rental for whole house only.