Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

1327 East Stephens Drive

1327 East Stephens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1327 East Stephens Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Dava-Lakeshore

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Fully furnished, all utilities (with Cox high-speed internet) included, professional landscaping services included short-term rental offered for 3-9 months.
This large 3-bedroom 2-bathroom house in the heart of south Tempe is truly move-in ready! Fully furnished with linens and towels, dishes and silverware, pots and pans. Large open living room with dinning room that comfortably sits 8. Bonus seating area with floor to ceiling large sliding glass door inviting the outdoors inside. Wood flooring throughout the house. Beautifully planned and maintained backyard with a BBQ grill is the perfect place for outdoor entertaining.
The house is only minutes away from US 60 and I-10 freeways. Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Safeway, Costco are all within 2 mile radius.
Rental for whole house only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 East Stephens Drive have any available units?
1327 East Stephens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 East Stephens Drive have?
Some of 1327 East Stephens Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 East Stephens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1327 East Stephens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 East Stephens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1327 East Stephens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1327 East Stephens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1327 East Stephens Drive offers parking.
Does 1327 East Stephens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 East Stephens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 East Stephens Drive have a pool?
No, 1327 East Stephens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1327 East Stephens Drive have accessible units?
No, 1327 East Stephens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 East Stephens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 East Stephens Drive has units with dishwashers.

