Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1320 W 6th Street

1320 West 6th Street · (480) 550-8500
Location

1320 West 6th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1320 W 6th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,975

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1320 W 6th Street Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS - MINUTES FROM ASU! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!

Beautifully remodeled 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the heart of Tempe. Located just minutes from ASU with easy access to freeways and Orbit. Huge covered front patio. Rich wood laminate and ceramic tile floors with custom detail throughout - no carpet! Gorgeous dark wood trim and doors. Family room features a stone wood burning fireplace. Huge remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, dark cherry cabinets a tile backsplash that matches the floors. Perfect floor plan for roommates with 2 master suites with remodeled bathrooms and a 6th bedroom/bonus room which would make an excellent study! Large backyard!

Rent - $2,975 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,975
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 W 6th Street have any available units?
1320 W 6th Street has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 W 6th Street have?
Some of 1320 W 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 W 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1320 W 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 W 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 W 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1320 W 6th Street offer parking?
No, 1320 W 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1320 W 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 W 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 W 6th Street have a pool?
No, 1320 W 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1320 W 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 1320 W 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 W 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 W 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
