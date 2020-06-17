Amenities

1309 W 7th Pl Available 08/01/20 6 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2900SQFT HOME IN TEMPE - PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020



If you are looking for off-campus housing for the 2020/2021 school year look no further! This 6 bedroom, 3 bath home is ideal for roommates! Spacious, open floor plan with 2,900sqft of living space. 2 large family rooms, each with their own fireplace. Large kitchen with gas cook top and tons of cabinet and counter space. Lots of energy saving features including dual pane windows, ceiling fans, 2 A/C units AND evaporative cooling! Tile in high traffic areas, built-in bookshelves, sky lights and so much more! Lots of original charm. Call to schedule a showing!



Rent - $2,800 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $2,800

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



