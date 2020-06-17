All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1309 W 7th Pl

1309 West 7th Place · (480) 550-8500
Location

1309 West 7th Place, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1309 W 7th Pl · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1309 W 7th Pl Available 08/01/20 6 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 2900SQFT HOME IN TEMPE - PERFECT FOR ROOMMATES! - AVAILABLE 8/1/2020

If you are looking for off-campus housing for the 2020/2021 school year look no further! This 6 bedroom, 3 bath home is ideal for roommates! Spacious, open floor plan with 2,900sqft of living space. 2 large family rooms, each with their own fireplace. Large kitchen with gas cook top and tons of cabinet and counter space. Lots of energy saving features including dual pane windows, ceiling fans, 2 A/C units AND evaporative cooling! Tile in high traffic areas, built-in bookshelves, sky lights and so much more! Lots of original charm. Call to schedule a showing!

FOR FULL LIST OF HOMES AVAILABLE AND ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2,800 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,800
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3973510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 W 7th Pl have any available units?
1309 W 7th Pl has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 W 7th Pl have?
Some of 1309 W 7th Pl's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 W 7th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1309 W 7th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 W 7th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 W 7th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1309 W 7th Pl offer parking?
No, 1309 W 7th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1309 W 7th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 W 7th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 W 7th Pl have a pool?
No, 1309 W 7th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1309 W 7th Pl have accessible units?
No, 1309 W 7th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 W 7th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 W 7th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
