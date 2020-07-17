All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1301 W 4th Street

1301 W 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

1301 W 4th St, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
WINTER SPECIAL! 1 month FREE! BRAND NEW LUXURY Townhouse community in Tempe! Furnished options also available. Custom, high end finishes, beautiful open kitchen concept with large granite counter top island! EACH ONE IS DIFFERENT! Each home has pleasantly placed windows to allow for much natural light and provide an aesthetic, cool and unique look. The room sizes are large each home has it's own unique touch! They all also come with attached 2 car garages. Close to all the downtown Tempe action, close to orbit stops and close to highway access! Only about 15 minutes or less to Sky Harbor/Downtown Phoenix and only about 15 minutes to Old Town Scottsdale. Come check out these amazing custom style townhouse!! They won't last! THESE PHOTOS ARE OF MODEL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 W 4th Street have any available units?
1301 W 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 W 4th Street have?
Some of 1301 W 4th Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 W 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1301 W 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 W 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1301 W 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1301 W 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1301 W 4th Street offers parking.
Does 1301 W 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 W 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 W 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1301 W 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1301 W 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1301 W 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 W 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 W 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
