1301 W 4th Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities garage

WINTER SPECIAL! 1 month FREE! BRAND NEW LUXURY Townhouse community in Tempe! Furnished options also available. Custom, high end finishes, beautiful open kitchen concept with large granite counter top island! EACH ONE IS DIFFERENT! Each home has pleasantly placed windows to allow for much natural light and provide an aesthetic, cool and unique look. The room sizes are large each home has it's own unique touch! They all also come with attached 2 car garages. Close to all the downtown Tempe action, close to orbit stops and close to highway access! Only about 15 minutes or less to Sky Harbor/Downtown Phoenix and only about 15 minutes to Old Town Scottsdale. Come check out these amazing custom style townhouse!! They won't last! THESE PHOTOS ARE OF MODEL.