Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has neutral paint, laminate flooring in main areas, warm fireplace, plenty of storage, and great natural light throughout. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a pantry. Master bedroom has two closets, as well as a private bath. Second master suite includes full bath & a closet. Community pool and covered parking close to unit. Great location - close to ASU, Tempe Market Place, Tempe Town Lakes, Sky Harbor & freeways!ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY