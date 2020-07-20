All apartments in Tempe
1238 West 16th Street
1238 West 16th Street

1238 West 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1238 West 16th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Tempe home! Nicely upgraded throughout. Big open eat in kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar opens to family room with fireplace. Separate living room with french doors leading to covered patio. Large grassy backyard. RV gate. Nicely landscaped front and back. Landscaping and pest control service included. Great Tempe Location! Close to ASU, downtown, entertainment and dining!

Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 West 16th Street have any available units?
1238 West 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 West 16th Street have?
Some of 1238 West 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1238 West 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1238 West 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1238 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 1238 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1238 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 1238 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1238 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 1238 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 West 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
