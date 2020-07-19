All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 31 2019

1232 E HENRY Street

1232 East Henry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1232 East Henry Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
East Rio

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated

Tantalizing Tempe Rental! This newly renovated unit boasts dual master bedroom's/master bathroom's, perfect for any living situation. All new appliances throughout. All new flooring and fresh paint. This rental is located in the heart of the city of Tempe, just minutes from the ASU campus. Nearby shopping and dinning is bound to keep you busy! Close to major freeway access as well as the Phoenix Zoo, Desert Botanical Garden and Tempe Town Lake. This rental has it all and will not last long! Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 E HENRY Street have any available units?
1232 E HENRY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 E HENRY Street have?
Some of 1232 E HENRY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 E HENRY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1232 E HENRY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 E HENRY Street pet-friendly?
No, 1232 E HENRY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1232 E HENRY Street offer parking?
No, 1232 E HENRY Street does not offer parking.
Does 1232 E HENRY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 E HENRY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 E HENRY Street have a pool?
No, 1232 E HENRY Street does not have a pool.
Does 1232 E HENRY Street have accessible units?
No, 1232 E HENRY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 E HENRY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 E HENRY Street has units with dishwashers.
