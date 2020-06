Amenities

TENANT OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY CONTACT LISTER.Rare 5 bedroom home off the Orbit bus line in the Heart of Tempe. This home features and upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops and a very functional split floor plan with 2 very large rooms on the west side with their own bathroom and 3 rooms on the east side with another bathroom. New features include a ring wi-fi doorbell and and nest thermostat. The back yard feature a luxurious pool and great space for entertaining. Close to ASU, restaurants, freeways grocery stores and much more. Yard and pool service included with rent.