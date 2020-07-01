1201 East Northshore Drive

Amenities

Charming Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Tempe Condo Unit with Community Pool Overlooking Private Lake, Available Now! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertaining with Quick Access to the Loop 101/US-60 Freeways and Beyond! Property Includes Covered Parking Space, Spacious Living Area with Private Patio Access, Breakfast Nook off Kitchen (Refrigerator Included), Inside Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bathroom, Balcony Access from both Bedrooms, Master Suite and the list goes on! Let this property speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent- $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner/HOA Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

