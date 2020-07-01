All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:51 PM

1201 East Northshore Drive

1201 East Northshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1201 East Northshore Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Charming Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Tempe Condo Unit with Community Pool Overlooking Private Lake, Available Now! Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertaining with Quick Access to the Loop 101/US-60 Freeways and Beyond! Property Includes Covered Parking Space, Spacious Living Area with Private Patio Access, Breakfast Nook off Kitchen (Refrigerator Included), Inside Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bathroom, Balcony Access from both Bedrooms, Master Suite and the list goes on! Let this property speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Water/Sewer/Trash Included in Rent- $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner/HOA Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 East Northshore Drive have any available units?
1201 East Northshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 East Northshore Drive have?
Some of 1201 East Northshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 East Northshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 East Northshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 East Northshore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 East Northshore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1201 East Northshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 East Northshore Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 East Northshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 East Northshore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 East Northshore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1201 East Northshore Drive has a pool.
Does 1201 East Northshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 East Northshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 East Northshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 East Northshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

