Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This fabulous 5 bed 2 bath spacious home is waiting to be called yours! It's located in a great neighborhood close to ASU in the heart of Tempe. This updated home has newer granite counters, newer cabinets, gorgeous wood laminate floors, 2 car garage and is located near ASU- just north of Southern off of McAllister. You will love this home the first time you walk through the door! Reserve this quickly- it will go fast! Bonus: Lawn service is included!