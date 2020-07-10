1200 W University Dr Apt 2007

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12efc57084 ---- This gorgeous loft is all you have ever wanted! Move in by 8/21 and receive September for just $900! Walk into your new home greeted by sealed concrete flooring. The kitchen is perfect with a breakfast bar, upgraded lighting, granite and stainless steel appliances. The gas fireplace leads you into the living room just off of the staircase. Follow the stair case to your Master bedroom with a Huge Bathroom featuring soak in tub and separate shower as well as a walk in closet. This home will not last! Limit 1 pet per unit. Dogs must be under 25 pounds. STATUS: OCCUPIED - Available 8/15 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Tempe FLOORING: concrete main floor, carpeted bedroom GARAGE/PARKING: 1 carport stall KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: refrigerator, washer, dryer, range, microwave PROPERTY TYPE: loft UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2006 YARD: balcony Additional Amenities: courtyard, covered parking Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent $195 Lease Admin Fee and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696