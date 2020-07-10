All apartments in Tempe
1200 W University Dr Apt 2007

1200 West University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1200 West University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12efc57084 ---- This gorgeous loft is all you have ever wanted! Move in by 8/21 and receive September for just $900! Walk into your new home greeted by sealed concrete flooring. The kitchen is perfect with a breakfast bar, upgraded lighting, granite and stainless steel appliances. The gas fireplace leads you into the living room just off of the staircase. Follow the stair case to your Master bedroom with a Huge Bathroom featuring soak in tub and separate shower as well as a walk in closet. This home will not last! Limit 1 pet per unit. Dogs must be under 25 pounds. STATUS: OCCUPIED - Available 8/15 PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Tempe FLOORING: concrete main floor, carpeted bedroom GARAGE/PARKING: 1 carport stall KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: refrigerator, washer, dryer, range, microwave PROPERTY TYPE: loft UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2006 YARD: balcony Additional Amenities: courtyard, covered parking Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent $195 Lease Admin Fee and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 have any available units?
1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 have?
Some of 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 is pet friendly.
Does 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 offer parking?
Yes, 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 offers parking.
Does 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 have a pool?
No, 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 have accessible units?
No, 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 W University Dr Apt 2007 does not have units with dishwashers.

