1147 E Vaughn Unit D
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1147 E Vaughn Unit D

1147 East Vaughn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1147 East Vaughn Street, Tempe, AZ 85283
Bradley Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Tempe - This beautiful single level 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse was recently renovated and updated. The home features large ceramic tiles throughout , large windows, new light fixtures, ceiling fans, microwave, dishwasher. Stacked washer and dryer. Community has an inviting swimming pool to cool off during the hot summer evenings. There are 2 covered parking spots and a storage room attached to the parking. The Bradley Manor community is a highly desired residential area and is next to major schools, shopping, entertainment and easy access to the I 10, interstates 101 and 60. Call 480.725.1225 to make an appointment to view this home.

** UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING BEFORE JULY !, 2020***

(RLNE2260730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 E Vaughn Unit D have any available units?
1147 E Vaughn Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1147 E Vaughn Unit D have?
Some of 1147 E Vaughn Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 E Vaughn Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
1147 E Vaughn Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 E Vaughn Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 1147 E Vaughn Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1147 E Vaughn Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 1147 E Vaughn Unit D offers parking.
Does 1147 E Vaughn Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1147 E Vaughn Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 E Vaughn Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 1147 E Vaughn Unit D has a pool.
Does 1147 E Vaughn Unit D have accessible units?
No, 1147 E Vaughn Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 E Vaughn Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1147 E Vaughn Unit D has units with dishwashers.
