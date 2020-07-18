1147 E Vaughn Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

2 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Tempe - This beautiful single level 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse was recently renovated and updated. The home features large ceramic tiles throughout , large windows, new light fixtures, ceiling fans, microwave, dishwasher. Stacked washer and dryer. Community has an inviting swimming pool to cool off during the hot summer evenings. There are 2 covered parking spots and a storage room attached to the parking. The Bradley Manor community is a highly desired residential area and is next to major schools, shopping, entertainment and easy access to the I 10, interstates 101 and 60. Call 480.725.1225 to make an appointment to view this home.



** UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING BEFORE JULY !, 2020***



(RLNE2260730)