1118 West 10th Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:05 PM

1118 West 10th Street

1118 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1118 West 10th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with open patio that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
Get approved in 10 days, and receive One Month Free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 West 10th Street have any available units?
1118 West 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 West 10th Street have?
Some of 1118 West 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1118 West 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 West 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1118 West 10th Street offer parking?
No, 1118 West 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1118 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 West 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1118 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1118 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1118 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
