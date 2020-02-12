Amenities
1115 S. Butte Ave Available 07/15/20 Historic home - Tempe, ASU - orbit & lightrail - 3 bedroom - Sorry no showings until 07/15/20
Historic Borden Home neighborhood
ASU is nearby
3 bedroom or 2 bedroom + den/playroom/office
1 bedroom is accessed thru another
1 bath
All wood floors
Custom paint
Updated kitchen
Farmhouse sink
Wood slab countertops
Soft close cupboards - extra height
Stainless appliances
Stacked washer dryer hookups
Large backyard
Covered parking/carport
SRP, SW Gas, Water/trash/sewer - resident pays
$1525.00 rent per month + tax, $600.00 security deposit, $20 application fee. 2 small pets ok- under 25lbs- breed restrictions apply $150 deposit each.
12 month lease only. No bad rental history allowed. Foreclosure ok. Credit score minimum 575. Income 2.5 times rent.
Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.
No housing assistance programs accepted.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, ID, picture of pet/animal, immunization records for pet, incomplete applications will not be processed, completed applications processed in order received.
Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Diana - Call 480-966-2170
Equal housing opportunity
(RLNE2281668)