1115 S. Butte Ave Available 07/15/20 Historic home - Tempe, ASU - orbit & lightrail - 3 bedroom - Sorry no showings until 07/15/20



Historic Borden Home neighborhood

ASU is nearby

3 bedroom or 2 bedroom + den/playroom/office

1 bedroom is accessed thru another

1 bath

All wood floors

Custom paint

Updated kitchen

Farmhouse sink

Wood slab countertops

Soft close cupboards - extra height

Stainless appliances

Stacked washer dryer hookups

Large backyard

Covered parking/carport



SRP, SW Gas, Water/trash/sewer - resident pays



$1525.00 rent per month + tax, $600.00 security deposit, $20 application fee. 2 small pets ok- under 25lbs- breed restrictions apply $150 deposit each.



12 month lease only. No bad rental history allowed. Foreclosure ok. Credit score minimum 575. Income 2.5 times rent.



Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.



No housing assistance programs accepted.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, ID, picture of pet/animal, immunization records for pet, incomplete applications will not be processed, completed applications processed in order received.



Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Diana - Call 480-966-2170

Equal housing opportunity



