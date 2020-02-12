All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1115 S. Butte Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1115 S. Butte Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1115 S. Butte Ave

1115 South Butte Avenue · (480) 966-2170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1115 South Butte Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1115 S. Butte Ave · Avail. Jul 15

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
1115 S. Butte Ave Available 07/15/20 Historic home - Tempe, ASU - orbit & lightrail - 3 bedroom - Sorry no showings until 07/15/20

Historic Borden Home neighborhood
ASU is nearby
3 bedroom or 2 bedroom + den/playroom/office
1 bedroom is accessed thru another
1 bath
All wood floors
Custom paint
Updated kitchen
Farmhouse sink
Wood slab countertops
Soft close cupboards - extra height
Stainless appliances
Stacked washer dryer hookups
Large backyard
Covered parking/carport

SRP, SW Gas, Water/trash/sewer - resident pays

$1525.00 rent per month + tax, $600.00 security deposit, $20 application fee. 2 small pets ok- under 25lbs- breed restrictions apply $150 deposit each.

12 month lease only. No bad rental history allowed. Foreclosure ok. Credit score minimum 575. Income 2.5 times rent.

Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.

No housing assistance programs accepted.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, ID, picture of pet/animal, immunization records for pet, incomplete applications will not be processed, completed applications processed in order received.

Offered by Sundial Real Estate - Diana - Call 480-966-2170
Equal housing opportunity

(RLNE2281668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 S. Butte Ave have any available units?
1115 S. Butte Ave has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 S. Butte Ave have?
Some of 1115 S. Butte Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 S. Butte Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1115 S. Butte Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 S. Butte Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 S. Butte Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1115 S. Butte Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1115 S. Butte Ave does offer parking.
Does 1115 S. Butte Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 S. Butte Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 S. Butte Ave have a pool?
No, 1115 S. Butte Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1115 S. Butte Ave have accessible units?
No, 1115 S. Butte Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 S. Butte Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 S. Butte Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1115 S. Butte Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity