All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 111 W 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
111 W 6th St
Last updated May 23 2019 at 8:43 AM

111 W 6th St

111 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Downtown Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

111 West 6th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Downtown Tempe

Amenities

gym
pool
hot tub
conference room
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
game room
pool
hot tub
media room
Looking for some to move in anytime between now and the end of May! If you have never been to West 6th, it is absolutely beautiful! Amenities include an infinity pool, huge gym, poker tables, game room, study/conference rooms, movie theaters, hot tub, jumbotron at the pool, and a location 5 mins from campus and right on Mill Ave! Renewing the lease until next year will be an option as well. Our current least ends July 31st. Please message me with any questions or for more pictures! You can also contact me

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 W 6th St have any available units?
111 W 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 W 6th St have?
Some of 111 W 6th St's amenities include gym, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 W 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
111 W 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 W 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 111 W 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 111 W 6th St offer parking?
No, 111 W 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 111 W 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 W 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 W 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 111 W 6th St has a pool.
Does 111 W 6th St have accessible units?
No, 111 W 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 111 W 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 W 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College