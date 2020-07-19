111 W 6th St

Amenities

gym pool hot tub conference room game room media room

Looking for some to move in anytime between now and the end of May! If you have never been to West 6th, it is absolutely beautiful! Amenities include an infinity pool, huge gym, poker tables, game room, study/conference rooms, movie theaters, hot tub, jumbotron at the pool, and a location 5 mins from campus and right on Mill Ave! Renewing the lease until next year will be an option as well. Our current least ends July 31st. Please message me with any questions or for more pictures! You can also contact me