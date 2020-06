Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful! PRIME Location rental! Single Family Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, completely remodeled. FULLY FURNISHED with stainless steel appliances!!! Homes on this street RARELY come on the market.Built in 1999 & in biking distance to ASU and old town Scottsdale. Open,bright floorplan. Each bedroom shows beautiful Wood Floors as well as the Bathrooms fully outfitted in Granite and vessel sinks. Fully furnished (literally bring your suitcase and enjoy the house with all of the nicest furniture and decor) Also conveniently located next to the light rail and main bus stop as well as the Orbit bus that passes by a block over every 10 minutes.