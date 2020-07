Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located on probably one of the most desirable streets in Tempe where homes RARELY are available to rent. Property features great room floorplan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath w/ 2 car garage. Home has been recently remodeled to perfection with designer cabinets, granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances including french style refrigerator, tiled shower in master bedroom, fresh paint & more. Definitely wont last b/c every tenant will love. Shows like a model!