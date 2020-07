1066 E Susan Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

WOW! HIGHLY DESIRABLE & RARE RENTAL AVAILABLE IN SAN MARBEYA MANOR! BUILT IN 1999 SINGLE FAMILY DETACHED HOME JUST MINUTES FROM ASU, TEMPE TOWN LAKE AND SCOTTSDALE. UPDATED LARGE 3 BDRM, 2 BATH HOME IS MOVE-IN READY W/ 2 CAR GARAGE.HIGH CEILINGS, FRESHLY PAINTED & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. WOOD & SLATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT! GREAT AMBIANCE FOR ENTERTAINING & IDEAL FOR COLLEGE STUDENT/PROFESSIONAL OR ANYONE WANTING TO LIVE IN A GREAT AREA! LOW MAINTENANCE YARD. LOCATION,LOCATION,!!.10+++++HOME EVERY TENANT WILL LOVE!!!