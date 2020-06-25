All apartments in Tempe
1054 W MALIBU Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

1054 W MALIBU Drive

1054 West Malibu Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1054 West Malibu Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Village Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
THIS IS IT!!Amazing remodeled 3 bed & 2 bath home Close to ASU, I-10, 60, 202, Arizona Mills, Airport & more !!! This property features All new tile floors throughout ... that's right - NO CARPETS !!! Kitchen includes Granite Countertops, Newer Appliances and microwave. Beautiful White Shutters, Vaulted Ceilings, Washer and Dryer included, Water Softener, Private Covered Patio, 2 assigned covered parking spots and Exterior storage shed. Community Pool, Park and Greenbelt for you to enjoy! Call to schedule a tour today before its gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 W MALIBU Drive have any available units?
1054 W MALIBU Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1054 W MALIBU Drive have?
Some of 1054 W MALIBU Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 W MALIBU Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1054 W MALIBU Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 W MALIBU Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1054 W MALIBU Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1054 W MALIBU Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1054 W MALIBU Drive offers parking.
Does 1054 W MALIBU Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1054 W MALIBU Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 W MALIBU Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1054 W MALIBU Drive has a pool.
Does 1054 W MALIBU Drive have accessible units?
No, 1054 W MALIBU Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 W MALIBU Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 W MALIBU Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
