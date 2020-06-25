1054 W MALIBU Drive

Amenities

THIS IS IT!!Amazing remodeled 3 bed & 2 bath home Close to ASU, I-10, 60, 202, Arizona Mills, Airport & more !!! This property features All new tile floors throughout ... that's right - NO CARPETS !!! Kitchen includes Granite Countertops, Newer Appliances and microwave. Beautiful White Shutters, Vaulted Ceilings, Washer and Dryer included, Water Softener, Private Covered Patio, 2 assigned covered parking spots and Exterior storage shed. Community Pool, Park and Greenbelt for you to enjoy! Call to schedule a tour today before its gone.