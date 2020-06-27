1047 W CORNELL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Hurry to this fabulous, clean 4 bedroom home situated on a HUGE North/South Exposure lot. Fresh paint and new carpet. Kitchen boasts tile countertops & 18' tile floors. It's open & bright & flows into the dining area for easy entertaining. Extensive use of ceramic tile in baths. Huge backyard with grassy area is great for kids & parties. This is a must see. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.