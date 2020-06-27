All apartments in Tempe
1047 W CORNELL Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:01 PM

1047 W CORNELL Drive

1047 West Cornell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1047 West Cornell Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Wood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Hurry to this fabulous, clean 4 bedroom home situated on a HUGE North/South Exposure lot. Fresh paint and new carpet. Kitchen boasts tile countertops & 18' tile floors. It's open & bright & flows into the dining area for easy entertaining. Extensive use of ceramic tile in baths. Huge backyard with grassy area is great for kids & parties. This is a must see. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 W CORNELL Drive have any available units?
1047 W CORNELL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 W CORNELL Drive have?
Some of 1047 W CORNELL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 W CORNELL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1047 W CORNELL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 W CORNELL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1047 W CORNELL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1047 W CORNELL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1047 W CORNELL Drive offers parking.
Does 1047 W CORNELL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 W CORNELL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 W CORNELL Drive have a pool?
No, 1047 W CORNELL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1047 W CORNELL Drive have accessible units?
No, 1047 W CORNELL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 W CORNELL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 W CORNELL Drive has units with dishwashers.
