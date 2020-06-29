All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1036 S MARIANA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1036 S MARIANA Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

1036 S MARIANA Street

1036 South Mariana Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1036 South Mariana Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in Special! Half off 1st Month's Rent! This 2 bed 2 bath condo is nestled in the heart of Tempe! Just minutes from ASU, Tempe Town Lake, Public Transportation and the 101,202, 60 and 10 the location can't be beat! This cozy condo offers tile downstairs with carpet upstairs, upgraded cabinets and a private fenced in back patio. Property Available 1/8/19Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee\Security Deposit (refundable) $700\Security Fee (non-refundable) $400\No Pets\3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R's

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 S MARIANA Street have any available units?
1036 S MARIANA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 S MARIANA Street have?
Some of 1036 S MARIANA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 S MARIANA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1036 S MARIANA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 S MARIANA Street pet-friendly?
No, 1036 S MARIANA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1036 S MARIANA Street offer parking?
No, 1036 S MARIANA Street does not offer parking.
Does 1036 S MARIANA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 S MARIANA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 S MARIANA Street have a pool?
No, 1036 S MARIANA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1036 S MARIANA Street have accessible units?
No, 1036 S MARIANA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 S MARIANA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 S MARIANA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College