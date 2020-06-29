1036 S MARIANA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Move in Special! Half off 1st Month's Rent! This 2 bed 2 bath condo is nestled in the heart of Tempe! Just minutes from ASU, Tempe Town Lake, Public Transportation and the 101,202, 60 and 10 the location can't be beat! This cozy condo offers tile downstairs with carpet upstairs, upgraded cabinets and a private fenced in back patio. Property Available 1/8/19Tenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee\Security Deposit (refundable) $700\Security Fee (non-refundable) $400\No Pets\3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R's