All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1030 E Manhatton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1030 E Manhatton Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

1030 E Manhatton Dr

1030 East Manhatton Drive · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1030 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hollis Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1030 E Manhatton Dr · Avail. Aug 5

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1030 E Manhatton Dr Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 6 bed/3 bath + bonus room close to ASU! - Beautiful 6 bed/3 bath in a GREAT Tempe neighborhood close to ASU and the Freeway! Spacious, open floorplan with two living/family rooms and an oversized bonus room, which could be used as a bedroom with its own private exit. Tile in high traffic areas including the main living room. All this plus an oversized lot with a diving pool! This home is an entertainer's dream. You don't want to miss this!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $3,400 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $3,400
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5541708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 E Manhatton Dr have any available units?
1030 E Manhatton Dr has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1030 E Manhatton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1030 E Manhatton Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 E Manhatton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 E Manhatton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1030 E Manhatton Dr offer parking?
No, 1030 E Manhatton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1030 E Manhatton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 E Manhatton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 E Manhatton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1030 E Manhatton Dr has a pool.
Does 1030 E Manhatton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1030 E Manhatton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 E Manhatton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 E Manhatton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 E Manhatton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 E Manhatton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1030 E Manhatton Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity