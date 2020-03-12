Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1030 E Manhatton Dr Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 6 bed/3 bath + bonus room close to ASU! - Beautiful 6 bed/3 bath in a GREAT Tempe neighborhood close to ASU and the Freeway! Spacious, open floorplan with two living/family rooms and an oversized bonus room, which could be used as a bedroom with its own private exit. Tile in high traffic areas including the main living room. All this plus an oversized lot with a diving pool! This home is an entertainer's dream. You don't want to miss this!



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent - $3,400 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $3,400

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE5541708)