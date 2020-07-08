1029 W 5th St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/068d351085 ---- Move in now and get September for just $750!! Adorable Tempe Townhome, call it your new home! The front exterior greets you with a beautiful courtyard, and built in seating. Complete with a fireplace, the living room guides you into the kitchen with all the appliances you need. Head upstairs and see the two bedrooms and a lovely balcony! Community pool will help keep you cool! Dogs must be under 20 pounds per HOA Rules. PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Tempe FLOORING: carpet GARAGE/PARKING: carport KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: refrigerator, range PROPERTY TYPE: townhome UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT:1987 YARD: patio and balcony Additional Amenities: community pool Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.