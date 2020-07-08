All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

1029 W 5th St

1029 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1029 West 5th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/068d351085 ---- Move in now and get September for just $750!! Adorable Tempe Townhome, call it your new home! The front exterior greets you with a beautiful courtyard, and built in seating. Complete with a fireplace, the living room guides you into the kitchen with all the appliances you need. Head upstairs and see the two bedrooms and a lovely balcony! Community pool will help keep you cool! Dogs must be under 20 pounds per HOA Rules. PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION: Tempe FLOORING: carpet GARAGE/PARKING: carport KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: refrigerator, range PROPERTY TYPE: townhome UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT:1987 YARD: patio and balcony Additional Amenities: community pool Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 W 5th St have any available units?
1029 W 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 W 5th St have?
Some of 1029 W 5th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 W 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1029 W 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 W 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 W 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 1029 W 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1029 W 5th St offers parking.
Does 1029 W 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 W 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 W 5th St have a pool?
Yes, 1029 W 5th St has a pool.
Does 1029 W 5th St have accessible units?
No, 1029 W 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 W 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 W 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.

