Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1021 W Laguna Dr

1021 West Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1021 West Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Village Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0663000077 ---- Currently under major revamping!3 bed 2 bath and across the street from the community pool and park. Close to schools and shopping. Fireplace, Vaulted ceiling in great room, fresh paint to modern grey tones and brand new durable wood-look flooring throughout! All appliances included, as well as brand new kitchen appliances. Full size front load washer and dryer. Newer air/heat unit for energy efficiency Water & Trash included. Assigned carport and storage. MUST SEE! *Sorry, no pets please*

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablen Disposal Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

