1021 W Laguna Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0663000077 ---- Currently under major revamping!3 bed 2 bath and across the street from the community pool and park. Close to schools and shopping. Fireplace, Vaulted ceiling in great room, fresh paint to modern grey tones and brand new durable wood-look flooring throughout! All appliances included, as well as brand new kitchen appliances. Full size front load washer and dryer. Newer air/heat unit for energy efficiency Water & Trash included. Assigned carport and storage. MUST SEE! *Sorry, no pets please*



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.8%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablen Disposal Dryer