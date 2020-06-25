All apartments in Tempe
102 W Balboa Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

102 W Balboa Drive

102 West Balboa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

102 West Balboa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AWESOME TEMPE LOCATION. COMPLETE RENOVATION OF INTERIOR. FIRST TIME AVAILABLE FOR RENT. 1.6 mi to Downtown Tempe/ASU; 0.7 mi to the 60 Freeway; 2.4 mi to the I10/143 Freeways. Closeby Bus Stop. Bike/walk to ASU, 'Mill Ave', popular Dutch Bros Coffee, and the new Fate Brewery. Floorplan updated to an 'open floorplan'. Single level 3/2 with a deep 2 car garage. 10,000 square foot, cul-de-sac desert landscaped lot with large tiled, covered patio great for entertaining. Interior features two tone paint, wood look tile throughout-NO CARPET, custom tiled baths, quartz countertops in Kitchen/Baths, 5 burner GAS convection oven/cooktop, stainless steel appliances, LOTS of cabinetry/storage space, LED lighting and ceiling fans throughout. SRP & SWG (not APS)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 W Balboa Drive have any available units?
102 W Balboa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 W Balboa Drive have?
Some of 102 W Balboa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 W Balboa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 W Balboa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 W Balboa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 102 W Balboa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 102 W Balboa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 102 W Balboa Drive offers parking.
Does 102 W Balboa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 W Balboa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 W Balboa Drive have a pool?
No, 102 W Balboa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 W Balboa Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 W Balboa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 W Balboa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 W Balboa Drive has units with dishwashers.
