102 W Balboa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AWESOME TEMPE LOCATION. COMPLETE RENOVATION OF INTERIOR. FIRST TIME AVAILABLE FOR RENT. 1.6 mi to Downtown Tempe/ASU; 0.7 mi to the 60 Freeway; 2.4 mi to the I10/143 Freeways. Closeby Bus Stop. Bike/walk to ASU, 'Mill Ave', popular Dutch Bros Coffee, and the new Fate Brewery. Floorplan updated to an 'open floorplan'. Single level 3/2 with a deep 2 car garage. 10,000 square foot, cul-de-sac desert landscaped lot with large tiled, covered patio great for entertaining. Interior features two tone paint, wood look tile throughout-NO CARPET, custom tiled baths, quartz countertops in Kitchen/Baths, 5 burner GAS convection oven/cooktop, stainless steel appliances, LOTS of cabinetry/storage space, LED lighting and ceiling fans throughout. SRP & SWG (not APS)