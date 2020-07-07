1000 W 5th St Apt 1015

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage guest parking

Modern 3 story, 3 bd/3.5 ba townhouse for lease located in downtown Tempe! This unit features wood style luxury vinyl plank throughout, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, and quartz counter tops. In suite laundry, ceiling fans throughout to cut down on cooling costs, high ceilings with lots of natural light, and a private covered balcony are just some of the additional amenities this townhouse offers. Every unit has a 2 car garage, and this community has guest parking, and a community pool and fitness center. Located near Jaycee Park, ASU, and a short walk to Mill Ave for easy access to dining, shopping, and night life. Offered through Property Frameworks -- Irina Noll, Broker. Call Leasing Agent, Ty Green, for a showing today at 480-721-0677!!!