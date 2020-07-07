All apartments in Tempe
Location

1000 West 5th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Modern 3 story, 3 bd/3.5 ba townhouse for lease located in downtown Tempe! This unit features wood style luxury vinyl plank throughout, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, and quartz counter tops. In suite laundry, ceiling fans throughout to cut down on cooling costs, high ceilings with lots of natural light, and a private covered balcony are just some of the additional amenities this townhouse offers. Every unit has a 2 car garage, and this community has guest parking, and a community pool and fitness center. Located near Jaycee Park, ASU, and a short walk to Mill Ave for easy access to dining, shopping, and night life. Offered through Property Frameworks -- Irina Noll, Broker. Call Leasing Agent, Ty Green, for a showing today at 480-721-0677!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 have any available units?
1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 have?
Some of 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 offers parking.
Does 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 has a pool.
Does 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 have accessible units?
No, 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 W 5th St Apt 1015 has units with dishwashers.

