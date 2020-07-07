1000 W 5th St Apt 1015

Amenities
Modern 3 story, 3 bd/3.5 ba townhouse for lease located in downtown Tempe! This unit features wood style luxury vinyl plank throughout, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, and quartz counter tops. In suite laundry, ceiling fans throughout to cut down on cooling costs, high ceilings with lots of natural light, and a private covered balcony are just some of the additional amenities this townhouse offers. Every unit has a 2 car garage, and this community has guest parking, and a community pool and fitness center. Located near Jaycee Park, ASU, and a short walk to Mill Ave for easy access to dining, shopping, and night life. Offered through Property Frameworks -- Irina Noll, Broker. Call Leasing Agent, Ty Green, for a showing today at 480-721-0677!!!