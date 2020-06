Amenities

gym pool elevator hot tub sauna

This apartment complex also has a rooftop pool with a hot tub and about a 50 foot T.V.



As well as a gym including everything you may need with a rock wall, sauna, and tanning bed.



It has a virtual golf simulator and snowboard.



Must have a special key to enter the facility as well as the elevators.



