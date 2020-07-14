Fireside Apartments.

Amenities
Fireside East Apartments is located at 7740 E Glenrosa Ave Scottsdale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Fireside East Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 634 to 950 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Covered Parking, Laundry Facilities, Patio/Balcony, Pool and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 85251 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.