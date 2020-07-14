Fireside Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible gym 24hr maintenance clubhouse courtyard green community guest parking smoke-free community

Fireside East Apartments is located at 7740 E Glenrosa Ave Scottsdale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Fireside East Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 634 to 950 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Covered Parking, Laundry Facilities, Patio/Balcony, Pool and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 85251 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.