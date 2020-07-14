All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Fireside Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue · (480) 666-9077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7740 East Glenrosa Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 231 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fireside Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
gym
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
courtyard
green community
guest parking
smoke-free community
Fireside East Apartments is located at 7740 E Glenrosa Ave Scottsdale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Fireside East Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 634 to 950 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Covered Parking, Laundry Facilities, Patio/Balcony, Pool and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 85251 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45.79
Deposit: $175
Additional: Renter's insurance required and we take care of ALL utilities at Fireside East!
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions and weight 100l
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Fireside Apartments have any available units?
Fireside Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Fireside Apartments have?
Some of Fireside Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fireside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fireside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fireside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fireside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fireside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fireside Apartments offers parking.
Does Fireside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fireside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fireside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fireside Apartments has a pool.
Does Fireside Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Fireside Apartments has accessible units.
Does Fireside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fireside Apartments has units with dishwashers.

