Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub

Great location for a quiet get away with Sunset & City light views. Convenient walking distance to the Sonoran Spa & Fitness facility and Cafe Verde for any meals. Must be Desert Mountain Member to enjoy the amenities of the club. Non-members require minimum 1 month rental. This home has 2 king beds and office has 2 Twin Murphy beds. High season November through May rate is $6500/month.