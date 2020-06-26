9943 E Island Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool air conditioning fireplace media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill media room

Waterfront in Scottsdale Ranch - Enjoy an amazing sunset view from your own private dock. This superb semi-custom home features a dramatic foyer with 18' cathedral ceilings, ground floor master suite, floor to ceiling windows, multiple patios, pool, BBQ, fireplace, and more. Get work done in your separate climate controlled office room with private entrance. Entertain guests in the large kitchen and open concept living room, complete with wet bar. Relax in the large media room upstairs. This home has had extensive high quality renovations in 2012, and more in 2019.



(RLNE4973021)