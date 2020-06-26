All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
9943 E Island Cir
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

9943 E Island Cir

9943 East Island Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9943 East Island Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Waterfront in Scottsdale Ranch - Enjoy an amazing sunset view from your own private dock. This superb semi-custom home features a dramatic foyer with 18' cathedral ceilings, ground floor master suite, floor to ceiling windows, multiple patios, pool, BBQ, fireplace, and more. Get work done in your separate climate controlled office room with private entrance. Entertain guests in the large kitchen and open concept living room, complete with wet bar. Relax in the large media room upstairs. This home has had extensive high quality renovations in 2012, and more in 2019.

(RLNE4973021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9943 E Island Cir have any available units?
9943 E Island Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9943 E Island Cir have?
Some of 9943 E Island Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9943 E Island Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9943 E Island Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9943 E Island Cir pet-friendly?
No, 9943 E Island Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9943 E Island Cir offer parking?
No, 9943 E Island Cir does not offer parking.
Does 9943 E Island Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9943 E Island Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9943 E Island Cir have a pool?
Yes, 9943 E Island Cir has a pool.
Does 9943 E Island Cir have accessible units?
No, 9943 E Island Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9943 E Island Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 9943 E Island Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
