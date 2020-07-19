All apartments in Scottsdale
9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive
9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive

9864 East Seven Palms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9864 East Seven Palms Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This incredible Seasonal luxury golf community seasonal rental home features all the finest finishes. The main house features two bedroom suites , Game room, Living area with sliding door that open to private outside oasis with pool, spa, builtin BBQ area, Kiva fireplace. Master suite, king bed, second suite, twin/full bunk beds. Main entrance in has an enclosed courtyard with fireplace. Full guest casita with queen bed, private bath, walk-in closet, and breakfast area. Perfectly located to the best that Arizona has to offer, minutes away from Carefree , Cave Creek and North Scottsdale attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive have any available units?
9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive have?
Some of 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive offers parking.
Does 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive has a pool.
Does 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive have accessible units?
No, 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive has units with dishwashers.
