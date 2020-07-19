9864 E SEVEN PALMS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard game room parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This incredible Seasonal luxury golf community seasonal rental home features all the finest finishes. The main house features two bedroom suites , Game room, Living area with sliding door that open to private outside oasis with pool, spa, builtin BBQ area, Kiva fireplace. Master suite, king bed, second suite, twin/full bunk beds. Main entrance in has an enclosed courtyard with fireplace. Full guest casita with queen bed, private bath, walk-in closet, and breakfast area. Perfectly located to the best that Arizona has to offer, minutes away from Carefree , Cave Creek and North Scottsdale attractions.