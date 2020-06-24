9825 N 86TH Street

Amenities

The one you've been waiting for! Amazing 2020 remodel in McCormick Ranch, high quality finishes for the selective Scottsdale buyer! Warm wide plank Brentwood Hills wood flooring, Lavezzi quartzite countertops, Annie Selke hand crafted backsplash, white shaker cabinets - feel the quality when opening these doors, roll-out shelves, 42'' Kitchenaid stainless steel refrigerator, 30'' wall oven microwave combo, 36'' glass cooktop and dishwasher. Vaulted wood beam ceilings, wood plank ceiling in kitchen open to family room, wood burning fireplace, shiplap surround, chiseled sandstone hearth, wood mantle wired for big screen TV! Do you love wine? 164 bottle dual zone wine refrigerator by Kings Bottle! Gorgeous split master suite, Bluzonite granite countertop, champagne bronze faucets, hardware & matte black mirrors, light fixtures. Polished porcelain tile floors & walk-in shower with barn door entry. Dual pane Low E Milgard windows and doors, smooth texture interior walls/ceilings, 5'' baseboards, synthetic exterior stucco, epoxy garage floor and storage room. This lot is wide enough to add a 3 car garage! Green grass front and backyard, new landscaping and Belgard pavers. McCormick Ranch greenbelt is across the street! Enjoy miles of trails to bike or walk. Take the tunnel under the street to walk your children to Cochise Elementary.