Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

9768 E South Bend Dr

9768 South Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9768 South Bend Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
media room
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
media room
tennis court
WINDGATE RANCH 3-BED, 2.5-BATH HOUSE + EXECUTIVE OFFICE WITH PRIVATE POOL IN MASTER PLANNED GATED COMMUNITY - Situated on a private extended driveway, with panoramic views of the McDowell Preserve, and located in the Master Planned and Gated North Scottsdale Windgate Ranch. This home offers an expansive outdoor living environment oversized 10,253 square foot lot surrounded by Natural Area Open Space that will never be built on. First-floor master bedroom. Attention to detail in upgrades found throughout the home. Master kitchen with gas stove and upgraded appliances. This guarded gated community has many features, including Clubhouse; Tennis Courts, Community Media Room; community pools and expansive green belt areas with many more features.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $5,250 + tax
Security Deposit - $5,250
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call to set up a private viewing!

Danny Kahn
480-282-0171
E & G Real Estate Services
Danny@EandGRealEstate.com

(RLNE3387135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9768 E South Bend Dr have any available units?
9768 E South Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9768 E South Bend Dr have?
Some of 9768 E South Bend Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9768 E South Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9768 E South Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9768 E South Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9768 E South Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9768 E South Bend Dr offer parking?
No, 9768 E South Bend Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9768 E South Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9768 E South Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9768 E South Bend Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9768 E South Bend Dr has a pool.
Does 9768 E South Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 9768 E South Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9768 E South Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9768 E South Bend Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

