9768 E South Bend Dr

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool tennis court clubhouse media room

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool media room tennis court

WINDGATE RANCH 3-BED, 2.5-BATH HOUSE + EXECUTIVE OFFICE WITH PRIVATE POOL IN MASTER PLANNED GATED COMMUNITY - Situated on a private extended driveway, with panoramic views of the McDowell Preserve, and located in the Master Planned and Gated North Scottsdale Windgate Ranch. This home offers an expansive outdoor living environment oversized 10,253 square foot lot surrounded by Natural Area Open Space that will never be built on. First-floor master bedroom. Attention to detail in upgrades found throughout the home. Master kitchen with gas stove and upgraded appliances. This guarded gated community has many features, including Clubhouse; Tennis Courts, Community Media Room; community pools and expansive green belt areas with many more features.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent - $5,250 + tax

Security Deposit - $5,250

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $100

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call to set up a private viewing!



Danny Kahn

480-282-0171

E & G Real Estate Services

Danny@EandGRealEstate.com



(RLNE3387135)