9674 E CINDER CONE Trail
Last updated March 21 2019 at 1:02 AM

9674 E CINDER CONE Trail

9674 East Cinder Cone Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9674 East Cinder Cone Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully updated home backing to NAOS. Sit on the patio and enjoy stunning views while enjoying your morning coffee! Private pool with water feature, extended covered patio. All new interior paint. Renovated kitchen with high end SS appliances, wine fridge, granite counters, tons of storage and an eat in kitchen with large windows that offer views and wonderful light! Upgraded flooring, bathrooms, etc. make this perfect home. 3 car garage with storage. No Only one neighbor next to you. Hiking and biking trails, private community park, tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

