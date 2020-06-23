9674 E CINDER CONE Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully updated home backing to NAOS. Sit on the patio and enjoy stunning views while enjoying your morning coffee! Private pool with water feature, extended covered patio. All new interior paint. Renovated kitchen with high end SS appliances, wine fridge, granite counters, tons of storage and an eat in kitchen with large windows that offer views and wonderful light! Upgraded flooring, bathrooms, etc. make this perfect home. 3 car garage with storage. No Only one neighbor next to you. Hiking and biking trails, private community park, tennis courts.