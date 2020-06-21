All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9673 E SUTTON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9673 E SUTTON Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9673 E SUTTON Drive

9673 East Sutton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9673 East Sutton Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Upgraded two bedroom split floorplan patio home with 2 car garage and private gated courtyard entry in Sweetwater Ranch. Vaulted ceilings and skylights, fireplace in great room. Newer plank wood tile floors in entry, great room kitchen and bathroom. Plantation shutters and newer sunscreens throughout. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The guest bathroom has granite countertops and both bathrooms have low flow toilets. New tile roof in 2017. Storage shed. Community amenities include a heated pool, spa and tennis courts. Located near schools, restaurants, shopping and the 101 Freeway.Tenant to maintain side and backyard landscaping. HOA maintains front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9673 E SUTTON Drive have any available units?
9673 E SUTTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9673 E SUTTON Drive have?
Some of 9673 E SUTTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9673 E SUTTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9673 E SUTTON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9673 E SUTTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9673 E SUTTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9673 E SUTTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9673 E SUTTON Drive does offer parking.
Does 9673 E SUTTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9673 E SUTTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9673 E SUTTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9673 E SUTTON Drive has a pool.
Does 9673 E SUTTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 9673 E SUTTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9673 E SUTTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9673 E SUTTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College