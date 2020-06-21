9673 E SUTTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool garage hot tub tennis court

Upgraded two bedroom split floorplan patio home with 2 car garage and private gated courtyard entry in Sweetwater Ranch. Vaulted ceilings and skylights, fireplace in great room. Newer plank wood tile floors in entry, great room kitchen and bathroom. Plantation shutters and newer sunscreens throughout. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The guest bathroom has granite countertops and both bathrooms have low flow toilets. New tile roof in 2017. Storage shed. Community amenities include a heated pool, spa and tennis courts. Located near schools, restaurants, shopping and the 101 Freeway.Tenant to maintain side and backyard landscaping. HOA maintains front yard.