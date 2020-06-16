All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:31 AM

9635 E SHEENA Drive

9635 East Sheena Drive · (480) 338-4888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9635 East Sheena Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2330 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Enchanting Vista Del Rincon , impeccable move-in ready 4 bedroom,2.5 baths beautifully updated. Vaulted ceilings, with lots of windows, Open Floor plan . Tiles in all the right area, newer appliances and water softener, top of the line refrigerator . Master bedroom on main level all bathrooms is newly remodeled . Large backyard with pavers and pool with water feature. south-facing backyard- a beautiful area for entertaining. Great location in Scottsdale , easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9635 E SHEENA Drive have any available units?
9635 E SHEENA Drive has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9635 E SHEENA Drive have?
Some of 9635 E SHEENA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9635 E SHEENA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9635 E SHEENA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9635 E SHEENA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9635 E SHEENA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9635 E SHEENA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9635 E SHEENA Drive does offer parking.
Does 9635 E SHEENA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9635 E SHEENA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9635 E SHEENA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9635 E SHEENA Drive has a pool.
Does 9635 E SHEENA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9635 E SHEENA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9635 E SHEENA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9635 E SHEENA Drive has units with dishwashers.
