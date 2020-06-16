9635 E SHEENA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Enchanting Vista Del Rincon , impeccable move-in ready 4 bedroom,2.5 baths beautifully updated. Vaulted ceilings, with lots of windows, Open Floor plan . Tiles in all the right area, newer appliances and water softener, top of the line refrigerator . Master bedroom on main level all bathrooms is newly remodeled . Large backyard with pavers and pool with water feature. south-facing backyard- a beautiful area for entertaining. Great location in Scottsdale , easy access to freeways, shopping, restaurants etc.