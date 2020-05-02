All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9624 E SUTTON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9624 E SUTTON Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM

9624 E SUTTON Drive

9624 East Sutton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9624 East Sutton Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Large, clean, well-maintained home in Sweetwater Village with a community pool and tennis court! Master bedroom is on the first floor as well as family room, dining room, kitchen and office/den with a half bath. Upstairs has a bedroom with a bathroom, an enclosed loft which is great for an office or rec room, and there is also another room upstairs. There is granite in the kitchen, tile in the master bath, and hardwood floors. Large, private outdoor living space. Pet deposit is per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9624 E SUTTON Drive have any available units?
9624 E SUTTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9624 E SUTTON Drive have?
Some of 9624 E SUTTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9624 E SUTTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9624 E SUTTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9624 E SUTTON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9624 E SUTTON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9624 E SUTTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9624 E SUTTON Drive offers parking.
Does 9624 E SUTTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9624 E SUTTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9624 E SUTTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9624 E SUTTON Drive has a pool.
Does 9624 E SUTTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 9624 E SUTTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9624 E SUTTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9624 E SUTTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College