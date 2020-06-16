9583 E RAINDANCE Trail

Amenities

Not available for Jan.-April 202 Fully furnished 2/2 bedroom/bath on the 18th fairway of the Legend Trail Golf Course. The open great room plan has a master bedroom with a private courtyard, a second bedroom & bath & a den/office with built-ins. The kitchen, dining & living room all enjoy expansive uninterrupted views of the course, city lights, mountain profile & breathtaking sunsets. Walk to the community center with its two heated pool, spa, tennis/pickle ball courts, three fitness rooms, entertainment area & activities, or around the corner to the golf club for breakfast/lunch and/or golf. The Legend Trail community allows for privacy but hosts many activities for it's members/renters. This home is fully furnished & includes all utilities with caps on the electric at $200.00/month