Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:30 PM

9583 E RAINDANCE Trail

9583 East Raindance Trail · (480) 363-0945
Location

9583 East Raindance Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1832 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Not available for Jan.-April 202 Fully furnished 2/2 bedroom/bath on the 18th fairway of the Legend Trail Golf Course. The open great room plan has a master bedroom with a private courtyard, a second bedroom & bath & a den/office with built-ins. The kitchen, dining & living room all enjoy expansive uninterrupted views of the course, city lights, mountain profile & breathtaking sunsets. Walk to the community center with its two heated pool, spa, tennis/pickle ball courts, three fitness rooms, entertainment area & activities, or around the corner to the golf club for breakfast/lunch and/or golf. The Legend Trail community allows for privacy but hosts many activities for it's members/renters. This home is fully furnished & includes all utilities with caps on the electric at $200.00/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail have any available units?
9583 E RAINDANCE Trail has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail have?
Some of 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9583 E RAINDANCE Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail offer parking?
No, 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail has a pool.
Does 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail have accessible units?
No, 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9583 E RAINDANCE Trail has units with dishwashers.
