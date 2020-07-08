All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9519 E Rockwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9519 E Rockwood Dr
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

9519 E Rockwood Dr

9519 East Rockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9519 East Rockwood Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Ironwood Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright newly remodeled home on dead-end street in a quiet North Scottsdale neighborhood w/dramatic mountain views & access to McDowell Mountain Preserve & hiking trails. The stunning remodeled stone fireplace is the focal point of the room framed by custom-built window seats w/storage. Soaring cathedral ceilings throughout & newly installed ceramic tile flooring. Eat-in kitchen w/bay window & breakfast nook features granite counters, stainless steel appliances & sink & custom-made pullout pantry drawers. Massive master bdrm & bath w/dual sinks, separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet. Separate mud/laundry rm off garage w/sink. Private backyard oasis w/newly resurfaced pool & water feature. 3 car garage w/storage cabinets & workbench. Great Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9519 E Rockwood Dr have any available units?
9519 E Rockwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9519 E Rockwood Dr have?
Some of 9519 E Rockwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9519 E Rockwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9519 E Rockwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9519 E Rockwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9519 E Rockwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9519 E Rockwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9519 E Rockwood Dr offers parking.
Does 9519 E Rockwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9519 E Rockwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9519 E Rockwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9519 E Rockwood Dr has a pool.
Does 9519 E Rockwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 9519 E Rockwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9519 E Rockwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9519 E Rockwood Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College