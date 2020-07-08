9519 E Rockwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright newly remodeled home on dead-end street in a quiet North Scottsdale neighborhood w/dramatic mountain views & access to McDowell Mountain Preserve & hiking trails. The stunning remodeled stone fireplace is the focal point of the room framed by custom-built window seats w/storage. Soaring cathedral ceilings throughout & newly installed ceramic tile flooring. Eat-in kitchen w/bay window & breakfast nook features granite counters, stainless steel appliances & sink & custom-made pullout pantry drawers. Massive master bdrm & bath w/dual sinks, separate tub & shower & large walk-in closet. Separate mud/laundry rm off garage w/sink. Private backyard oasis w/newly resurfaced pool & water feature. 3 car garage w/storage cabinets & workbench. Great Location!