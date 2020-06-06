All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:08 AM

9455 E RAINTREE Drive

9455 East Raintree Drive · (480) 225-1004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9455 East Raintree Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1034 · Avail. now

$4,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1509 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Available April 2020 - Luxury Vacation Rental - Ground floor unit overlooking the pool, in gated community of Ladera Vista. FULLY FURNISHED 3Bdrms/2Bath tastefully decorated with all the amenities! Rent includes all utilities including Cable TV & Internet. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and pull out drawers. Full size washer & dryer. 2 separate patios overlook the greenery & pool. Within walking distance to shopping, restaurants & entertainment. Just minutes to the 101 freeway, fine dining, World Class Golf & Westworld featuring BarrettJackson, Arabian Horse Show & much more!. Miles of Hiking and Biking trails within minutes. This wellappointed home offers comfort and prestige. Come enjoy the Scottsdale Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9455 E RAINTREE Drive have any available units?
9455 E RAINTREE Drive has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9455 E RAINTREE Drive have?
Some of 9455 E RAINTREE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9455 E RAINTREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9455 E RAINTREE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9455 E RAINTREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9455 E RAINTREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9455 E RAINTREE Drive offer parking?
No, 9455 E RAINTREE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9455 E RAINTREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9455 E RAINTREE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9455 E RAINTREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9455 E RAINTREE Drive has a pool.
Does 9455 E RAINTREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9455 E RAINTREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9455 E RAINTREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9455 E RAINTREE Drive has units with dishwashers.
