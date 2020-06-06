9455 E RAINTREE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access

Available April 2020 - Luxury Vacation Rental - Ground floor unit overlooking the pool, in gated community of Ladera Vista. FULLY FURNISHED 3Bdrms/2Bath tastefully decorated with all the amenities! Rent includes all utilities including Cable TV & Internet. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and pull out drawers. Full size washer & dryer. 2 separate patios overlook the greenery & pool. Within walking distance to shopping, restaurants & entertainment. Just minutes to the 101 freeway, fine dining, World Class Golf & Westworld featuring BarrettJackson, Arabian Horse Show & much more!. Miles of Hiking and Biking trails within minutes. This wellappointed home offers comfort and prestige. Come enjoy the Scottsdale Lifestyle!