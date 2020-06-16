9451 E BECKER Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom rental condo in a very desirable location minutes away from spring training fields, Talking Stick Resort & Casino, Barrett Jackson auto show, Waste Management TPC golf tournament. Just steps away from the pool and jacuzzi and the tennis courts inside the complex. The unit remains quiet and private with a courtyard & greenbelt view. Beautiful new granite, stainless steel fixtures and flooring throughout the whole home. The unit is nicely upgraded with a large east facing patio overlooking a well maintained green belt. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and the 101 freeway for easy access to all of Scottsdale. This one will not last long.