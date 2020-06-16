All apartments in Scottsdale
9451 E BECKER Lane

Location

9451 East Becker Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2049 · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom rental condo in a very desirable location minutes away from spring training fields, Talking Stick Resort & Casino, Barrett Jackson auto show, Waste Management TPC golf tournament. Just steps away from the pool and jacuzzi and the tennis courts inside the complex. The unit remains quiet and private with a courtyard & greenbelt view. Beautiful new granite, stainless steel fixtures and flooring throughout the whole home. The unit is nicely upgraded with a large east facing patio overlooking a well maintained green belt. Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and the 101 freeway for easy access to all of Scottsdale. This one will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9451 E BECKER Lane have any available units?
9451 E BECKER Lane has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9451 E BECKER Lane have?
Some of 9451 E BECKER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9451 E BECKER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9451 E BECKER Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9451 E BECKER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9451 E BECKER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9451 E BECKER Lane offer parking?
No, 9451 E BECKER Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9451 E BECKER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9451 E BECKER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9451 E BECKER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9451 E BECKER Lane has a pool.
Does 9451 E BECKER Lane have accessible units?
No, 9451 E BECKER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9451 E BECKER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9451 E BECKER Lane has units with dishwashers.
