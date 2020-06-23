9442 N 114th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Freshly updated! Bright & spacious well cared for 3Br. Enjoy this open feeling with vaulted ceiling throughout.



The perfect mix of tile in the right places and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Floorplan also includes family, living, & dining areas accented with gas fireplace.



Plantation wood shutters throughout, a large walk-in closet, a sub zero fridge, all new appliances, multiple entry's to the back patio area, 2 car garage with shelving...The list goes on!



Enjoy Stonegate community recreation including pool, tennis, bike paths, gated entry.



No Pets

$2750/mo plus deposits

www.PMIeastvalley.com

480-264-7193