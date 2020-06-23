All apartments in Scottsdale
9442 N 114th Way
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

9442 N 114th Way

9442 North 114th Way · No Longer Available
Location

9442 North 114th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Freshly updated! Bright & spacious well cared for 3Br. Enjoy this open feeling with vaulted ceiling throughout.

The perfect mix of tile in the right places and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Floorplan also includes family, living, & dining areas accented with gas fireplace.

Plantation wood shutters throughout, a large walk-in closet, a sub zero fridge, all new appliances, multiple entry's to the back patio area, 2 car garage with shelving...The list goes on!

Enjoy Stonegate community recreation including pool, tennis, bike paths, gated entry.

No Pets
$2750/mo plus deposits
www.PMIeastvalley.com
480-264-7193

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9442 N 114th Way have any available units?
9442 N 114th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9442 N 114th Way have?
Some of 9442 N 114th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9442 N 114th Way currently offering any rent specials?
9442 N 114th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9442 N 114th Way pet-friendly?
No, 9442 N 114th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9442 N 114th Way offer parking?
Yes, 9442 N 114th Way does offer parking.
Does 9442 N 114th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9442 N 114th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9442 N 114th Way have a pool?
Yes, 9442 N 114th Way has a pool.
Does 9442 N 114th Way have accessible units?
No, 9442 N 114th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9442 N 114th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9442 N 114th Way has units with dishwashers.
