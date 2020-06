Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Spectacular home with views of the McDowell mountains. Resort like yard with pool, built-in BBQ and sunny southern exposure. The homeincludes all top of line appliances (including refrigerator,built-in microwave,washer/dryer),Kitchen has granite counters and island.Plantation shutters throughout. This home has been lovingly updated and maintained. It is immaculate and shows pride ofownership throughout. Come see it today as this one won't last long.