Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM

9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive

9400 East Desert Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9400 East Desert Village Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Home is rented! Beautifully appointed single level home located on a caldesac street in the highly desirable gated neighborhood of Sera Brisa. You will enter through a gated entry into the courtyard which features a sitting area w/a gas fireplace perfect for Arizona entertaining. After entering the iron front door an open floor plan awaits you w/ high ceilings, hardwood floors, and tile in all the right places(no carpet in home) and no interior steps. Beautiful chef's kitchen w/SS appliances, gas cook-top, built in microwave, wall oven, large island and WI pantry. Master w/large WI closet, separate shower/tub, private water closet. Floor plan feat. an attached guest casita w/separate family room and private entrance. Backyard oasis w/heated pool/spa and built-in BBQ completes this hom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have any available units?
9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have?
Some of 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive does offer parking.
Does 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive has a pool.
Does 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
