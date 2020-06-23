9400 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive

Amenities

Home is rented! Beautifully appointed single level home located on a caldesac street in the highly desirable gated neighborhood of Sera Brisa. You will enter through a gated entry into the courtyard which features a sitting area w/a gas fireplace perfect for Arizona entertaining. After entering the iron front door an open floor plan awaits you w/ high ceilings, hardwood floors, and tile in all the right places(no carpet in home) and no interior steps. Beautiful chef's kitchen w/SS appliances, gas cook-top, built in microwave, wall oven, large island and WI pantry. Master w/large WI closet, separate shower/tub, private water closet. Floor plan feat. an attached guest casita w/separate family room and private entrance. Backyard oasis w/heated pool/spa and built-in BBQ completes this hom